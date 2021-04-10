Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

