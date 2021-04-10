Ruler Protocol Price Hits $285.98 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $293,629.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $285.98 or 0.00483198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

