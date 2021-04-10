RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.79

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.79 ($39.75) and traded as high as €34.61 ($40.72). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.61 ($40.72), with a volume of 2,701,706 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.33 and its 200-day moving average is €33.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

