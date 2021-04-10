Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.24 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.28 ($0.21), with a volume of 251,150 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.97.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

