SAFE DEAL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $301,718.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00010804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $301,718.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 461,235 coins and its circulating supply is 434,093 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

