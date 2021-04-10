Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $780.14 or 0.01318136 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.