SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.41

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.41 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 38,073,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £764,460.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.03.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.