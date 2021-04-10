SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $359,919.39

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $359,919.39 and $69.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,570,463 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

