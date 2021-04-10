SafePal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.05 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00004994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $321.24 million and approximately $70.05 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About SafePal
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
