Safex Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,077.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $12,077.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 163% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

