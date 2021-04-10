SakeToken Market Cap Reaches $35.31 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and $1.16 million worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,202,680 coins and its circulating supply is 80,772,574 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

