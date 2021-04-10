SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.45

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. SakeToken has a market cap of $36.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,191,079 coins and its circulating supply is 80,760,973 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

