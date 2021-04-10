Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $50,094.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $775.25 or 0.01293517 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.