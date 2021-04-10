SALT Market Cap Hits $34.82 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SALT has a market cap of $34.82 million and $64,248.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

