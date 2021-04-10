Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

