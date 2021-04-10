Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as low as $14.45. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 83,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

