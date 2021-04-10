Scala (XLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,420.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $22,420.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,738,149,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,149,116 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

