Scala (XLA) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Scala has a market cap of $5.03 million and $17,964.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,736,064,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,936,064,116 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

