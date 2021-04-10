Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,624,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278,012. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

