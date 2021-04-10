Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 392,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 107,623 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.5% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 18,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

