Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,482,982 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.82% of Univar Solutions worth $58,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

