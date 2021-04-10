Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 313,129 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.64% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $41,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $14,258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 320,192 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,208,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $4,477,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,090.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

