Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 401,204 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Invitation Homes worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

