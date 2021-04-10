Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 46,719 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $219.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.