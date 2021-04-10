Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 53,085 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,325,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

