Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 575,862 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 998,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 579,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 312,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.65 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

