Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of MSA Safety worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $152.50 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

