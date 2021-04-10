Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 506.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Teradyne worth $53,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 68.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

