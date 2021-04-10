Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 590.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of RenaissanceRe worth $39,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

