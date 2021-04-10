Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 102,626 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,626 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.94% of Envista worth $50,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.