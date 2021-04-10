Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 20,855 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.