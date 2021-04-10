Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 32,920 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Black Knight worth $54,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

