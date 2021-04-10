Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 410,474 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.99% of Cousins Properties worth $49,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,442,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,317 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 331,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.