Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 54,322 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.27% of LCI Industries worth $41,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCII stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

