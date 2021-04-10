Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 974,371 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,371 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Halliburton worth $45,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

