Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.48% of Compass Minerals International worth $51,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $70.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

