Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of Berry Global Group worth $59,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 145.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,728.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

