Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Genpact worth $49,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $44.44 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

