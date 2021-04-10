Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.62% of Newell Brands worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.03 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

