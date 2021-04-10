Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Leidos worth $40,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Leidos by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,947,000 after buying an additional 247,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 417,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 220,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

