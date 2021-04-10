Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $330.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

