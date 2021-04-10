Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,339.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,001,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

