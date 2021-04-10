Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of The Cooper Companies worth $48,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

