Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of Acuity Brands worth $47,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,156,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

