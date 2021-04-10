Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.75 Million Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.18% of SelectQuote worth $39,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,320.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

