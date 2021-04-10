Schroder Investment Management Group Has $40.84 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $321.09 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.