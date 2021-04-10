Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.18 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Garmin worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $137.65 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

