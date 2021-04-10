Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.44 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.63% of Americold Realty Trust worth $48,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.