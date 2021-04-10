Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.42 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Globant worth $49,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Globant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

