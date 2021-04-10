Schroder Investment Management Group Has $54.08 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $54,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $150.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

